Grab driver ferrying passenger dies in accident in Ang Mo Kio, 40th workplace death this year

SINGAPORE - A Grab driver who was ferrying a passenger died in a crash involving his car, a lorry and a bus in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday. His death is the 40th workplace fatality this year.

The 68-year-old man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital after the accident, which took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2.

The man was registered as a private-hire driver with Grab, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

He was making a discretionary right turn at the traffic junction when the lorry, which was travelling in the opposite direction, collided with the car, MOM said. Details on how the bus was involved are not available.

The driver died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital shortly after being taken there.

The police, who were alerted to the accident at about 1pm, said the passenger of the car - a 33-year-old woman - and the driver of the lorry - a 55-year-old man - were also taken to hospital. Both were conscious at the time.

The lorry driver and the bus driver, a 65-year-old man, are assisting with investigations, the police said.

The Grab driver’s death is the third workplace fatality in October.

On Oct 5, a 69-year-old cleaner was killed after a lorry reversed into him at a loading bay in Hougang 1 shopping mall. On Oct 9, a 54-year-old bus driver who was driving an SBS Transit bus along Defu Avenue 1 died after crashing into a tree.

The 40 workplace deaths so far in 2022 surpasses the 37 recorded in the entire year of 2021 .

Following a rise in work-related deaths and injuries in 2022, MOM imposed a six-month heightened safety period from Sept 1, during which companies can be barred from hiring foreign workers if serious safety lapses are found following an accident.