Grab driver dies, taking workplace deaths to 40 in 2022

A Grab driver who was ferrying a passenger died in a crash involving his car, a lorry and a bus in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday. His death is the 40th workplace fatality this year.

The 68-year-old man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital after the accident, which took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2.

The man was registered as a private-hire driver with Grab, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

He was making a discretionary right turn at the traffic junction when the lorry, which was travelling in the opposite direction, collided with the car, MOM said.

Details of how the bus was involved are not available.

The driver died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital shortly after being taken there.

The police, who were alerted to the accident at about 1pm on Sunday, said the passenger of the car - a 33-year-old woman - and the driver of the lorry - a 55-year-old man - were also taken to hospital. Both were conscious at the time.

The lorry driver and the bus driver, a 65-year-old man, are assisting with investigations, the police said.

Grab said it is assisting the dead driver's family and checking on the passenger.

The Grab driver's death is the third workplace fatality in October.

The 40 workplace deaths so far in 2022 surpass the 37 recorded in the entire year of 2021.

 

37

Number of workplace deaths in the whole of 2021.

