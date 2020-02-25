GP clinics play key role during outbreak, says President Halimah

President Halimah Yacob getting her temperature taken during a visit to the Ang Mo Kio (AMK) Family Medicine Clinic yesterday. General practitioner (GP) clinics play an important role in treating and managing Covid-19 cases in the community, Madam Halimah said during the visit.

"The primary care in clinics is important because otherwise, our hospitals will be inundated. The hospitals' attention to treat patients who are in a critical state may be diverted if everyone visits a hospital if they feel they have symptoms of the virus," she said.

The Ang Mo Kio clinic is one of more than 800 activated by the Ministry of Health (MOH) across the island, where people with respiratory symptoms can receive subsidised treatment and medication. Citizens and permanent residents pay a flat rate of $10 for consultation and treatment at these clinics, while Pioneer and Merdeka generation Singaporeans pay $5.

Later in the day, Madam Halimah also visited the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore's Training and Development Centre in Eunos.

More than 20 beneficiaries put together 1,500 care packages for healthcare staff at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.