GP accused of injecting saline instead of Covid-19 vaccine

General practitioner Jipson Quah, who was charged in court earlier this year over making false representations about Covid-19 vaccination information to the health authorities here, has been suspended from practising medicine.

New details about the allegations that were levelled against the 33-year-old by the Ministry of Health (MOH) were also revealed yesterday by an interim orders committee appointed by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC).

They included accusations that the doctor had injected patients with saline solution instead of a Covid-19 vaccine. Quah is also said to have uploaded fake vaccination status for these patients to MOH's National Immunisation Registry and grossly overcharged the patients for "vaccinating" them.

The SMC received a complaint on Jan 23 from MOH about Quah, also alleging that he had facilitated the uploading of improper Covid-19 pre-event testing results onto the MOH's Patient Risk Profile Portal.

Quah is also accused of creating a fake patient account and uploading a false Covid-19 antigen rapid test result to the MOH portal for a person who had not been vaccinated.

He allegedly gave this patient an exemption letter so the patient could be exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

The SMC referred MOH's complaint to the interim orders committee to determine if Quah's registration should be suspended.

An independent complaints committee was also appointed to look into the complaint, and investigations are still ongoing.

The suspension of Quah's medical registration took effect from March 23 and will last 18 months, or until disciplinary proceedings against him conclude, whichever is sooner. This was done in the public interest and necessary for the protection of the public, the committee said in a statement.

Quah was arrested in January along with his assistant, Thomas Chua Cheng Soon, 40, and Iris Koh, 46, the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide. He was charged in court before being granted bail of $20,000 on Jan 31.