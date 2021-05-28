GovTech employee, four cleaners among 14 new community cases

A Government Technology Agency (GovTech) employee and four cleaners were among 14 cases in the community reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The employee at the statutory board was one of three unlinked cases reported and was last at work on May 7.

The second was a 67-year-old retiree who developed a cough and runny nose on Tuesday, and went to the doctor the same day, while a migrant worker working at Harvest @ Woodlands is the third.

The 42-year-old Bangladeshi, who had the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on May 14, is employed by Teng Feng Engineering and works at the dormitory, but is not linked to a cluster of five cases there.

Meanwhile, one of the four cleaners reported positive yesterday works at Henry Park Primary School and is linked to the Pacific Law Corporation cluster, which now has seven cases.

The 76-year-old, who had received both shots of the vaccine, is a family member of three cases and was placed on quarantine last Saturday. He is asymptomatic and was detected when tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The remaining three cleaners work for Hong Ye Group at Changi Business Park and are linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners' cluster, which has expanded to six cases.

Two are workplace contacts of a 31-year-old cleaner who was confirmed to have the virus on May 19.

The last Hong Ye Group cleaner is a 56-year-old woman, a close contact of the 31-year-old.

Twelve of the community cases are linked to previous patients, including a 61-year-old inmate at Changi Prison Complex who has been linked to the cluster there, and had already been vaccinated.

He was placed on quarantine on May 13.

Update on cases

New cases: 24 In community: 14 (2 unlinked cases) In dormitories: 1 (1 unlinked case) Imported: 9 New community cases in the past week: 152 (26 unlinked) Active cases: 536 In hospitals: 245 (2 in ICU, 15 needing oxygen support) In community facilities: 291 Deaths: 32 Total discharged: 61,357 Discharged yesterday: 12 TOTAL CASES: 61,940

Five earlier tests on the inmate - on May 13, May 17, May 19, May 21 and Sunday - were negative for the virus. A test on Tuesday finally came back positive.

This takes the total number of patients in the cluster to 13.

Two new clusters with three cases each were added by MOH, taking the total number of active clusters here to 35.

The first is linked to a 28-year-old engineer at Patec who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 18.

The second was detected when a 50-year-old engineer at Tektronix Southeast Asia was confirmed to have the virus on Monday.

There were also nine imported cases.

Singapore's total is now 61,940.

The number of new cases in the community has fallen from 190 cases two weeks ago to 152 in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from 43 cases to 26 over the same period.

Separately, MOH announced tighter border control measures for travellers from Australia's Victoria state yesterday.

From 11.59pm tomorrow, Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with a travel history in Victoria within the last 21 days before departing for Singapore will be subject to a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival.

They will also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) at their place of residence, and take a PCR test before the end of the SHN period.

Short-term travellers holding an air travel pass with travel history to Victoria within the last 21 days before departing for Singapore will be barred from entering.