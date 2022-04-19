Govt will watch war's effect on construction sector

The lifting of Covid-19 border restrictions and safe management measures may have thrown a lifeline to the beleaguered construction sector, but it is still not out of the woods as cost pressures have continued to rise on the back of the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China.

High energy prices have also pushed the prices of raw materials such as steel rebars, aluminium and copper up by 20 per cent in recent months, Singapore Contractors Association (Scal) president Ng Yek Meng told The Straits Times yesterday at a groundbreaking ceremony for Scal's new Construction Hub. This was after materials costs had already risen sharply over the past two years.

Speaking to ST on the sidelines of the ceremony, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said the Government does not see any direct impact from the Ukraine war on the construction sector at this time, but it remains vigilant.

Construction material costs have gone up, but Mr Lee noted that many government projects here have fluctuation clauses that allow contract prices to be adjusted.

"We continue to study what more needs to be done to better support our contractors," he said.

Asked about the fresh delays to several Build-To-Order projects just months before they were due to be completed, Mr Lee sought the understanding of home buyers, adding that most projects, both private and public, have been affected by Covid-19.

"We know that the delays have significantly affected many people's life plans and we are working very closely with our partners, contractors and consultants to ensure projects remain on track," he said.

"Of course, at the end of the day, we want to make sure that the safety and quality of the projects are not affected. I think that is critical and many home buyers would expect no less," he added.

Mr Michael Murphy, a director at multinational consultancy Linesight, said the conflict in Ukraine has led to a resurgence in volatility for commodities such as steel, copper and diesel, and he expects prices to remain high for a large portion of this year. Given oil's role in steel production, the volatility in oil prices since the start of the conflict has also had a further impact on steel prices, he said.

"The ongoing lockdowns across China due to new waves of Covid-19 will also disrupt production and export in the coming months," Mr Murphy added.

Straits Construction executive director Kenneth Loo said the price of steel bars in Singapore was about $700 a tonne at the end of the circuit breaker in June 2020, before it shot up to about $1,100 a tonne at the start of last year.

After stabilising for a while, steel bar prices have spiked again to about $1,300 a tonne now.

Higher labour costs are another issue as wages remain elevated.

The good news, according to Mr Lee, is that the manpower crunch has been significantly alleviated, thanks to an industry-led pre-departure preparatory programme that involves pre-arrival testing and isolation in a worker's home country.

The programme, which began as a pilot scheme in July last year, has helped to bring in more than 15,000 construction, marine and process workers as at March 6.

From May 1, it will become the main route for such workers to enter Singapore.

Mr Loo said the flow of workers into the Republic is less of a concern now than before, but the manpower situation across his subcontractors is uneven, with some back to pre-pandemic strength while others are still short of workers. The bigger issue is a shortage of skilled workers, such as plasterers and tilers.

Mr Ng said labour costs have also gone up as safe management measures at construction sites reduced productivity. These measures have now been lifted. The poaching of workers by rival firms, which pushed wages up, has also largely stopped after borders reopened.

Mr Ng said Scal's new Construction Hub in Tannery Lane will help to raise the professionalism and skills of the construction sector's workforce. Delayed by the pandemic, construction of the hub is now expected to be completed in 20 to 22 months' time.

Mr Lee said: "Even as we navigate the current situation, it is equally important, if not more important, that we accelerate the transformation together, and bring about longer-term resilience to the industry."