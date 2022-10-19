Govt to invest more in training to help S'poreans excel in their fields

Singapore has to always pursue a twin strategy of staying open to top talent while developing its people to continue thriving, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

It must continue to attract the best companies and talent to do cutting-edge work here and push the frontiers of possibilities, he added.

It must also develop its people, so they can excel and succeed in their chosen professions and careers, he said at a forum on Tuesday organised by the Economic Society of Singapore in support of the Forward Singapore engagement exercise.

The global economic environment has become more uncertain and volatile, with United States-China ties worsening and a lower-growth, higher-inflation environment, noted Mr Wong.

What is key is that Singapore continues to refresh and update its economic strategies, and makes the most of its one resource - people and human capital, he said.

The Government will invest more in skills training, with a focus on developing more Singaporean specialists and leaders across all sectors of the economy, he added.

He cited efforts to develop the financial services sector that have led to more than 3,000 Singaporeans holding roles in banks and financial institutions now, with many of them not just leading the Singapore office but also holding regional positions here and overseas.

"We will do everything we can to give Singaporeans that extra advantage by investing heavily in their capabilities and skills," he said.

Mr Wong noted that last year, more than 660,000 Singaporeans benefited from SkillsFuture-supported programmes amid continued enhancements to the scheme.

But workers will need to be able to build deep skills and acquire deeper capabilities over time, he said. While short bouts of upskilling may be enough for some, for many others, short courses are not enough, especially when industries are undergoing dramatic transformation.

"We will all need more extensive efforts to upgrade our skills and stay relevant amid changing industry needs, or even to pivot into new sectors where there are more opportunities," he said.

Mr Wong said the Government will also continually update manpower policies and rules to manage the flow of work pass holders and ensure they are of the right calibre, as well as make sure employers adopt fair employment practices.

Staying open and connected to the world is not just essential, but an existential matter, he said.

However, populism and economic nationalism are on the rise in many advanced nations, with parties seeking to mobilise their base with proposals appealing to sentiments of fear and frustrations.

"We are not immune to such populist claims in Singapore either," he said. There has been ugly anti-foreigner sentiment surfacing in some quarters in recent years, he noted.

Some may argue that while Singapore wants to stay open in principle, why not get rid of more foreigners so that Singaporeans can reclaim good jobs, said Mr Wong.

"That thinking is fatally flawed. Getting rid of the foreigners doesn't mean that the jobs will automatically go to Singaporeans," he said.

If policies become overly restrictive, global companies based here will simply find other places to operate in and Singapore will lose the jobs they brought here, he added.

"It includes many good jobs being done by Singaporeans. If this perception of Singapore sets in, decades of hard work to build up our hub will be wasted.

"Our economy will contract, incomes will decline and go down in a tailspin. We'd end up with far worse problems, and it's Singaporeans who will ultimately pay the price," he said.

Instead, the Government is very deliberate in bringing in new investments - and in making sure these investments help to strengthen capabilities and people, and translate into better opportunities and jobs for Singaporeans, he added.

On skills upgrading, he said the Government needs to make it possible for workers to invest their time in meaningful training.

It can do better on this front, especially for mature and mid-career workers in their 40s and 50s who are more at risk of career disruption and more likely to have to take care of their parents and children, said Mr Wong. The training ecosystem hence requires a fundamental upgrading, he added.

The authorities must consider how much more they can provide through SkillsFuture credits at major life milestones for Singaporeans to keep their skills up to date or pivot to emerging fields, he said.

They also have to consider how to give employees peace of mind and time off work to focus on upgrading. Workers with families will be naturally concerned about their incomes, so the Government will have to consider how to better support them while they pursue training full time, said Mr Wong.

The training also has to be responsive to changing industry needs,he noted. "We have to provide more information and guidance to workers, so that they can take charge of their careers, they can have a better sense of their longer-term career progression goals and pursue purposeful reskilling and upgrading," he said.

"We want them to be assured that the training... will be of high quality, and will lead to skills that are in demand by employers and will also lead to better careers."

Singapore is also looking at ways to better support displaced workers, Mr Wong said.

But it is important to design and structure this support properly, as a downside of some welfare systems is that displaced people who start working again lose most of their benefits. This results in the safety net inadvertently becoming an incentive to stay unemployed rather than look for a job.

He said: "For those who are displaced, our system should nudge them towards active job search and give them an injection of skills if needed, so that they can find good job matches that build on their wealth of skills and experience."