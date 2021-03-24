Govt had indicated shift in position

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday that the Government is likely to change its stance and consider allowing Muslim nurses to wear the tudung at work if they wish to do so.

He had updated senior Muslim leaders on this six months ago, he disclosed at a dialogue with Muslim religious leaders yesterday.

The minister said the Government was consulting the community, and ongoing discussions will take a few more months. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also meet community leaders and the decision will be announced when discussions are completed.

Senior Muslim leaders welcomed the update yesterday, and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said that Malay/Muslim MPs have been relaying the community's views on the subject to the Cabinet.