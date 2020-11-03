Govt explains move to raise MediShield Life premiums

Two major forces are behind Singapore's move to raise the premiums for MediShield Life next year.

One is the increasing number of people making claims and the other is the growing annual amounts paid out by this national health insurance scheme for large hospital bills.

As a result, about two-thirds of the planned increase in premiums will go towards funding "this growth in utilisation and payout", said Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon in Parliament yesterday.

Most of the remaining one-third will pay for the planned move to raise claim limits for bills next year. The rest, around 9 per cent, will go towards enhanced benefits, like extending coverage to inpatient hospice care.

Dr Koh was explaining why premiums had to be raised, following questions from seven MPs on both sides of the House. They had also asked whether the premiums would remain affordable for vulnerable groups.

He stressed that the Government has several financial support schemes to ensure Singaporeans will not lose MediShield Life coverage or be denied access to care because they cannot afford their premiums.

Over the last four years, the number of claimants has risen by about 30 per cent, Dr Koh said. In addition, the annual payouts have shot up by about 40 per cent.

Between 2001 and last year, the size of the average hospitalisation bill in public healthcare institutions has, on average, gone up by around 6 per cent each year.

Premiums need to go up for the fund to remain "solvent and sustainable", he added.

About two months ago, the Health Ministry said MediShield Life is to be revamped next year, with premiums set to rise by up to one-third.

The increase will pay for a wider range of benefits - like raising the yearly claim limit from $100,000 to $150,000 - as well as rising healthcare costs.

It is the first increase in premiums since the launch of the insurance plan about five years ago.

Dr Koh further said that a portion of MediShield Life premiums paid by working adults is set aside for the future to moderate premium increases as people age.

These funds make up the bulk of the money earmarked for future commitments of the scheme, which has been designed to distribute premiums more evenly over policyholders' lifetimes, he added.

Other such commitments include future payouts for diseases that require long-term treatment, such as kidney failure and cancer.

Dr Koh also gave more recent figures of amounts collected and paid out.

Between 2016 and last year, $7.5 billion in premiums were collected. Of these, $4.4 billion was collected directly from policyholders, and $3.1 billion from the Government in the form of subsidies and other forms of premium support.

The amount paid out totalled $3.5 billion, while $3 billion was set aside for future premium rebates.

At the end of last year, the total assets of the MediShield Life Fund stood at $8.3 billion. About three-quarters was earmarked to fund its expected liabilities while the rest serves as a buffer against adverse scenarios, like unexpected spikes in hospitalisation owing to disease outbreaks.

Dr Koh said the average incurred loss ratio of the fund from 2016 to last year was 104 per cent. This means premiums collected were slightly less than the total amount required for current claims and future commitments.

At present, lower-and middle-income households get up to 50 per cent subsidies on their premiums, while Pioneers and Merdeka Generation seniors get additional subsidies.

Dr Koh said the Government paid about 35 per cent of total premiums through various subsidies and support last year.