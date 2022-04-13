Govt didn't get every call on Covid-19 right, but was ready to revisedecisions: PM Lee

While the Government did not get every call right in managing the Covid-19 pandemic, it was prepared to update, revise and even reverse its decisions as more information was uncovered, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Many difficult and consequential choices had to be made over the past two years, often without an established playbook as a guide or the luxury to "wait and see", he said yesterday.

"We had to judge what was best at that point with incomplete information, and act on that in the fog of war. Indecision, or waiting for all the facts to come in, would have been far worse," he added.

Being prepared to make tough calls in the midst of uncertainty and ambiguity is among the lessons Singapore must draw from the Covid-19 crisis, which has severely tested the Government, he said.

He was speaking to senior public servants at the annual Administrative Service appointment and promotion ceremony at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. It was the first such physical ceremony to be held in the last few years.

PM Lee said while Covid-19 has been the crisis of this generation, the public service has responded well at every stage, working closely with political leaders and doing its best to stay on top of the situation.

At the start of the pandemic, a judgment call had to be made on whether to let the outbreak burn through the population so that safety can be reached through herd immunity, or to tighten up and keep cases as low as possible.

"We determined right from the onset that we would not pay the high price in human lives," he said.

Singapore closed its borders. Strict measures were implemented, and a circuit breaker was imposed. These efforts were made to get everyone protected with vaccines and therapeutics that were then yet to be invented, he said.

"Fortunately, up to now, we have managed to secure our overriding aim: to protect precious lives and prevent as many avoidable deaths as possible."

A year later, when the highly infectious Delta variant emerged, another judgment call had to be made on when and how to pivot from this strategy.

With a sizeable portion of the population, especially the elderly, still unvaccinated, the decision was made to wait for a few more months until nearly everyone had been vaccinated, he said.

The second lesson is to look beyond the immediate problems to anticipate and plan ahead, he said.

When Singapore had a few dozen daily cases and was doing a few hundred polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests a day, planning started for what would happen when there were hundreds of cases and a need to do thousands of PCR tests daily.

Later, when hospitals managed hundreds of Delta cases daily, the thinking shifted to how Singapore can cope with thousands of cases a day, he said. These contingency plans had to be made well in advance.

The Government sometimes had to place bets even at substantial cost, said PM Lee. Singapore moved early and quickly to secure advance commitments for vaccine supplies, and calculated risks were taken on promising candidates.

"This cost us a tidy sum, and we accepted that not every bet would pay off. But we judged this a small price to pay to protect Singaporeans and accelerate our move to the new normal."

The third lesson, said PM Lee, is to implement policies well.

This consists of identifying priorities, breaking them down into specific tasks, marshalling resources and getting agencies to work together. "At the same time, you must also communicate, engage the stakeholders, and get your message across to the public."