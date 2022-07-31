Govt committed to all residents no matter which ward, says PM Lee

The Government is committed to serving residents, whether they live in a ward controlled by the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) or the opposition, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Speaking at the opening of the new Rivervale Community Club yesterday, he noted that plans for the new CC were announced in 2016.

PM Lee said: "At that time, Sengkang East was under the PAP. Then in the 2020 General Election, it went to the opposition, Sengkang GRC. But the Government remains committed to serving residents here in Sengkang.

"So work on the CC carried on, because the needs of the residents remain - needs for a larger community space, for a wider range of facilities and programmes."

The area was part of Punggol East SMC before it was absorbed into Sengkang GRC ahead of the general election in 2020.

The Workers' Party team of Ms He Ting Ru, Mr Louis Chua, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and Ms Raeesah Khan beat the PAP's team of then Minister Ng Chee Meng, Dr Lam Pin Min, Mr Amrin Amin and Mr Raymond Lye with a 52.12 per cent vote share in that election.

"Whether Sengkang East is in a PAP or opposition ward, many activists and volunteers continue to serve on the community club management committee and on its sub-committees, to organise activities and programmes for residents," PM Lee said.

"We also continue to maintain a full grassroots network to inform residents about government policies, to help vulnerable households through many government assistance schemes and to gather feedback so that we continue to have a good sense of the ground."

He added that Mr Goh Yeow Tin is the grassroots adviser in Sengkang GRC in charge of the Sengkang East grassroots organisations.

Also spotted at the launch event were Dr Lam, Mr Lye, Mr Ling Weihong, Ms Theodora Lai and Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat.

In March, the PAP unveiled Mr Ling, Ms Lai and Prof Elmie as chairs of party branches in Sengkang East, Sengkang North and Sengkang Central, respectively.

The new Rivervale CC, located next to Rivervale Plaza, is the first CC here built using the more eco-friendly mass-engineered timber construction method.

The material is renewable and prefabricated to reduce work done on-site, and also lessens the need for extra cooling and heating of facilities, thus limiting its carbon footprint, said a CC spokesman.

The CC, which has a modern wooden facade, also has a co-working space and fitness centre targeting younger residents, and a childcare centre and two enrichment centres to cater to young families.

Elderly residents can tap the Gym Tonic initiative, which provides senior-friendly gym facilities and wellness programmes.

CCs continue to remain relevant today, and are an important part of Singapore's social landscape as they provide shared spaces for community activities and create opportunities for residents to meet and interact, PM Lee said.

This is so even after people moved out of kampungs into modern flats, and do not huddle around a communal television set like they did during the kampung days.

CCs played an important role amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when grassroots leaders and community volunteers came together at CCs to distribute masks, hand sanitiser and TraceTogether tokens, as well as food packs to those isolating at home, said PM Lee.

Electrical engineer Muthuvel Nandakumaram, who has two sons aged nine and five, said that the old premises were small and congested. The new CC - less than a five-minute walk from his home - has many more facilities, he said.

The 40-year-old plans to continue sending his elder son there for taekwondo classes.