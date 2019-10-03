Govt agencies to adopt outcome-based security contracts by May 1

All government agencies will be required to adopt outcome-based security contracts - which specify exactly what the agency hopes to achieve - by May 1 next year.

These contracts will focus on the outputs and outcomes that can be carried out, which, in the long term, can resolve manpower issues and reduce costs.

This differs from traditional, manpower-based contracts for security agencies, where a fixed number of security personnel is deployed, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling said yesterday.

It was earlier reported that agencies such as the Housing Board and Education Ministry were prepared to start the switch before the middle of this year.

"We hope this will create sufficient momentum for the industry to work towards the adoption of outcome-based contracts," Ms Sun said at the 2019 Security Industry Conference at Marina Bay Sands.

Having the whole Government adopt these contracts is among three initiatives mentioned by her that are necessary to create more synergy between technology and the security industry.

To combat possible manpower shortages, Singapore is also working towards having the systems used for video analytics across the country standardised and made more "intelligent".

Meanwhile, security consultants will soon be able to get accredited with new qualifications under training procedures to make them more capable and competent.

Now, security consultants carry out risk assessments to identify what needs to be protected and how best to provide this protection.

With the new accreditation framework, in addition to the existing pool of around 100 security consultants, there may be more than 250 recognised security consultants working here by 2021. The framework will be developed under a memorandum of understanding signed yesterday by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Association of Certified Security Agencies and Security Association Singapore.

Ms Sun said these initiatives come as Singapore rapidly steps up its use of technology to keep its security industry relevant in the face of heightened security threats.

"Having the right technology and skilled security officers are not enough. These are constituent parts, or building blocks, of an integrated security solution. Just like how cement binds together different materials in construction, we need similar 'binders' to bring together technology and skilled security officers to create an integrated security solution," she said.

The plans will help the public and private sectors make their security set-ups more technology-savvy and reduce their reliance on manpower, as agencies are starting to find it difficult to fill vacancies for security officers. Half of the Republic's current pool of security officers are older than 55.

Mr Andy Tan, director of the Centre for Protective Security, Singapore Police Force, said this focus on technology-based security will keep Singapore safe and secure by hiring and training more competent and professional security officers.

"Security officers work alongside the Home Team to keep Singapore safe and secure. It is our common interest to build a more competent and professional security industry, where security officers are equipped with the necessary skill sets to discharge their important security roles effectively.

"Beyond minimum standards, we will want to enhance proficiency of our security officers, leveraging technology to enhance security outcomes for all," he said.