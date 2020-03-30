Government mounting fiscal firepower; fighting Covid-19 'number one job': DPM Heng

SINGAPORE - Monetary policy is important for Singapore to confront the Covid-19 pandemic, but the real firepower comes from the Government's fiscal stimulus.

"Our monetary and fiscal policy need to complement each other. We look at how to maintain price stability and the conditions for longer term growth," said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat on Monday (March 30).

Earlier in the day, in a widely expected move, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) eased its policy stance by setting the Singapore dollar's rate of appreciation at zero per cent at the prevailing lower level of its exchange rate policy band, as the economy braces for a deep recession.

The move effectively lowers the mid-point of the policy band. The last time the Singapore central bank lowered the band's centre was during the global financial crisis in 2009.

It is also the first time the MAS has taken the two policy measures together - reduced the slope of the policy band to zero per cent appreciation and adjusted downwards the level at which the band is centred.

"MAS' action is absolutely correct," said Mr Heng in an interview with CNBC. "But the firepower for managing this has to be fiscal policy, and I'm very glad we have the past reserves."

Last week, President Halimah Yacob gave her in-principle support for the Government to tap the Republic's reserves - to the unprecedented tune of up to $17 billion - for a substantial assistance package to deal with the pandemic.

Mr Heng also announced a Supplementary Budget, which introduced over $48 billion in new and enhanced measures in three areas: protecting jobs, helping enterprises with immediate challenges, and strengthening economic and social resilience.

To CNBC presenter Martin Soong's question on whether a weaker Singapore dollar could be problematic given the country's dependence on imports, Mr Heng replied that Singapore has been operating an exchange rate-centred policy for many years, including during the Asian financial crisis and global financial crisis.

"So we have an excellent team who are monitoring this very carefully, and I'm confident that we have what it takes to guide this policy correctly, to the right level, that will stabilise the economy and enable an efficient allocation of resources."

He acknowledged that the Government expects Covid-19 to have a negative impact on government revenue, especially in sectors like stamp duties and property transactions which are sentiment-driven and sensitive.

Related Story MAS eases Singdollar policy in measured move as economy braces for recession

While the Economic Development Board has brought in many committed foreign investments, it is understandable that investors will want to take a wait-and-see attitude, he said. But the good thing is that Singapore's fundamentals remain strong, and the reasons why these companies want to invest in Singapore remain intact.

Hence, the country must look towards the future and put in place structural policies, he said.

As the global economy will go through many changes and the post-Covid-19 world "will be a very different one", he said the Future Economy Council, which he chairs, is tapping government and industry leaders on how the country can emerge better and stronger.

Sectors like pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence and information and communications technology (ICT) will become more important, he added. "Just look at the number of teleconferences that are being held now, instead of physical meetings."

Meanwhile, the Government is taking a risk-based approach to the pandemic, calibrating carefully between the two extremes of a complete lockdown and business-as-usual.

Asked if the country will take more extreme measures, he said government agencies are watching the situation closely.

"We have been raising the precautionary measures over the last few days as the situation deteriorates across the world. We will not hesitate (to take stricter measures) if there is a need.

"On the other hand, if each of us is able to be socially responsible, take sufficient precautions and if we are unwell, wear a mask and go see the doctor... many of these activities can still continue."

Singapore has adopted the approach of testing and tracing Covid-19 patients to limit the coronavirus spread without ordering a widespread lockdown, as many countries have done.

But it announced tighter measures in recent weeks and days, from shutting down bars and other entertainment venues to cancelling religious services, classes at tuition centres and after-school activities.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

To CNBC presenter Sri Jegarajah's question on whether schools here will close fully, Mr Heng said: "This is not on the cards yet, but we want to be able to practise this, in case we have to. So parents, students and teachers get used to what it is.

"If schools have to close, our concern is that first and foremost, we must protect lives. But at the same time, you don't want to lose valuable time."

Starting April 1, all schools will conduct one day of home-based learning a week, in the light of the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Primary schools will do so on Wednesdays, secondary schools on Thursdays, and junior colleges and centralised institutes on Fridays.

Mr Heng added that schools had invested heavily in online portals such as the Education Ministry's Student Learning Space.

"We have very good online learning systems that, together with new technology that we have been able to deploy, will allow us to carry on some of these activities - not fully, but some. We are looking at all these various options."

On when the next general election will be held, he said fighting Covid-19 "is the number one job today".

If the virus spreads to countries with less advanced healthcare systems, it will affect the economy and a whole range of activities, he said.

"The Prime Minister has indicated that he is considering different factors, and he has set out his considerations quite clearly.

"He has said that he has not decided, so we will have to continue to monitor and see what is the best thing to do, for Singapore, and Singaporeans."

The next general election must be held by April 2021.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told reporters that the ideal situation is that things will settle within the next six months, and then an election can be held.

But he would not rule any possibility out, he added, noting that the situation may get worse.