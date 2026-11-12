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Received an e-mail about a tax refund? Don’t click on any links as it may be a scam, says IRAS

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore said in a Facebook post that it does not send e-mails about taxpayers’ refund amounts.

SINGAPORE – Received an e-mail from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) saying that your tax refund has been processed?

Do not click on any links in the e-mail as it could be a scam, the authority warned in a Facebook post on Nov 10 .

IRAS said that it has received reports of such scam e-mails bearing its logo, with text such as “Important Notification” and “Refund Notice”.

In a screenshot of one of the e-mails posted by IRAS, recipients were told that their refund of $1,248 had been processed. They were then asked to click on a link to receive the funds in their account.

IRAS warned people not to click on these suspicious links as they may lead to phishing websites.

Victims may also be tricked into downloading malware on their devices.

“Remember, IRAS does not send e-mails on your tax refund amount,” it said, adding that any refunds will be credited directly into taxpayers’ registered bank or PayNow accounts.

The authority also urged the public to hover over links to check the real website addresses .

Other telltale signs of a scam include spoofed e-mail addresses or a distorted IRAS logo, it said.

People can stay safe by not downloading any attachments or programs from such e-mails. They should also not disclose personal information, internet banking details or one-time passwords, said IRAS.

Taxpayers can file their income tax from March 1 to April 18 every year and check for updates on any refund on IRAS’ myTax Portal.

Earlier in January, ahead of the annual tax season, the police had advised the public to be cautious about unsolicited e-mails from scammers claiming to be from IRAS.

In the e-mails, victims would be informed that they were eligible for tax refunds, and would be asked to click on a link to process the application.

In its mid-year scam statistics released on Aug 26 , the police said that scams remain the dominant crime type in Singapore, with $410.6 million lost to these ruses in the first half of 2026 alone.

Government official impersonation scams recorded the second-highest losses among all scam types, with $90.8 million lost.