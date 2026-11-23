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Got a phone call saying you’ve won FairPrice vouchers? Beware, it may be a scam

FairPrice warned customers to be wary of callers creating a sense of urgency or demanding immediate payment for vouchers or insurance policies.

SINGAPORE – Received an unexpected call claiming that you have won some FairPrice vouchers? Beware, as it may be a scam.

In a Facebook post on Nov 23, supermarket chain FairPrice said it has received reports of scammers impersonating FairPrice, insurer Income, NTUC Union and FairPrice Loyalty.

In this scam variant, fraudsters may contact potential victims through calls, messages or e-mails, and deceive them into thinking they have won a prize, such as FairPrice vouchers.

Scammers may then pressure potential victims into clicking suspicious links, prompting them to verify their identity, or provide personal and banking information.

“Please note that these communications are not from us,” FairPrice said, as it urged customers to stay alert and take precautions.

FairPrice, which is a social enterprise cooperative of the National Trades Union Congress, did not say in its post how many reports it has received, and if there have been any losses.

The supermarket chain said it and its affiliates will never unexpectedly contact customers requesting personal banking information, credit card details or one-time passwords.

It warned customers to be wary of callers creating a sense of urgency or demanding immediate payment for vouchers or insurance policies.

“Hang up if you suspect a scam, and never click on links in unsolicited e-mails or messages,” it added.

If in doubt, customers can check the legitimacy of any lucky draws, promotions or vouchers through FairPrice’s website at fairprice.com.sg or its Facebook (NTUC FairPrice) and Instagram (@fairpricesg) pages.

To report a scam or verify a message with FairPrice, customers can contact its customer support team on 6380 5858 or through e-mail at general.feedback@fairprice.com.sg

In its mid-year scam statistics released on Aug 26, the police said the number of scam cases fell by around 14% from 19,644 in the first half of 2025 to 16,821 during the same period in 2026.

In the first half of 2026, the police disrupted more than 47,000 scam-related mobile lines, 37,500 WhatsApp lines, 31,600 online monikers and 52,200 malicious websites.

Despite these efforts, eight in 10 victims were still manipulated into handing their money to scammers, the police said.

The elderly, aged 65 and above, made up 14.4% of scam victims, with most of them falling prey to government official impersonation and investment scams.

Meanwhile, adults aged 30 to 49 made up 36% of scam victims , with most falling for e-commerce, phishing and job scams.

The Straits Times has contacted FairPrice for more information.