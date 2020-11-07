Good early intervention programmes are needed to support youth-at-risk who face multi-faceted and complex problems, and who may come from difficult family backgrounds, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday. She was visiting social service organisation Trybe (above), where she met youth and their families as well as staff from its Chrysalis programme, which targets youth with psychological and emotional needs who present at-risk behaviours. Trybe is one of the organisations supported by this year's President's Challenge. Madam Halimah said she was glad to hear the programme has helped to cultivate positive youth development and improved familial and social interactions among the at-risk youth. "I hope that we can look at how we can expand and multiply access for youth-at-risk to such programmes," she added.
Good early intervention needed for at-risk youth: Halimah
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 07, 2020, with the headline 'Good early intervention needed for at-risk youth: Halimah'. Print Edition | Subscribe
