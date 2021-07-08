Good basis for relaxing rules for fully vaccinated: Wong

There are good public health reasons for having differentiated Covid-19 measures for fully vaccinated people, as those who have gone for the jab have good protection against the infection and severe illness, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

"Therefore, you don't need to have such strict measures applied to a vaccinated person or to groups of vaccinated persons," he added at a virtual press conference.

He was outlining the plan by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 to allow those who have been vaccinated to face less Covid-19 restrictions after half the population is inoculated - this milestone is expected to be by the end of this month.

For instance, the group size for higher-risk activities like dining in at eateries could be increased to eight if all in the group are fully vaccinated. Otherwise, the cap for dining in will remain at five people.

Separately, the crowd size could be doubled to 500 people for events such as cinema screenings, congregational worship, Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events, live performances, spectator sports and wedding solemnisations - if they are all fully vaccinated.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, said it is mindful there could be people who are not vaccinated as they may face adverse effects from the vaccine, or because they are not eligible for vaccinations, for instance children aged 12 and below.

Some guidelines will be worked out to allow people in this group to be able to dine in groups of eight, for instance if they take a pre-event test, he added.

Some exemptions may also be allowed for children, but up to a cap. This is because from a public health perspective, the risk of severe illness for children is much lower, he said.

Fully vaccinated individuals are those who have received both doses of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccine, with an additional two weeks after the second dose for optimal protection.

Those who have recovered from Covid-19 and developed immunity against the virus would also qualify, but not those who have received the Sinovac jab.

Mr Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, said it is mindful there could be people who are not vaccinated as they may face adverse effects from the vaccine, or because they are not eligible for vaccinations, for instance children aged 12 and below. Some guidelines will be worked out to allow people in this group to be able to dine in groups of eight, for instance if they take a pre-event test, he added.

Separately, the Ministry of Health said from next Friday, over-the-counter antigen rapid tests, currently only sold at designated pharmacies, will be sold at more general retailers like supermarkets and convenience stores. Restrictions capping the sale of such kits to 10 per person will also be lifted.