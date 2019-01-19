Gong Xi Fa Cai! LTA ushers in Chinese New Year with themed trains and buses

SINGAPORE - Commuters can bask in the festivities of Chinese New Year on board the MRT train or five selected bus services from Saturday (Jan 19), as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) unveiled its themed trains and buses ahead of the Year of the Pig.

LTA said in a statement on Saturday that it has collaborated with the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng citizens' consultative committee, as well as transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT to roll out these trains on the public transport network.

To usher in the Year of the Pig, which begins on Feb 5, the trains are decorated with zodiac motifs and other auspicious elements, such as gold ingots and cherry blossoms, LTA added.

Commuters can catch these trains on any of the five MRT lines and bus services 80, 143, 166, 147 and 174 from Saturday till Feb 19.

Several MRT stations and integrated transport hubs, including Outram Park, Bugis and Esplanade stations, will also be decorated in the same theme.

On Saturday evening, Jalan Besar GRC grassroots organisation advisor and Member of Parliament Lily Neo hopped on a themed train from HarbourFront station to Outram Park to mark the start of the initiative.

LTA said that themed stations, trains and buses are part of its efforts to liven up the experience for commuters during the festive seasons.

In October last year, LTA rolled out its Deepavali-themed trains on the North East Line and the Downtown Line.

The brightly coloured trains featured patterns of the Indian celestial swan (Annapatchi) as well as rangoli motifs. Little India MRT station was similarly decked out in colours.

The authority has also previously dressed trains and buses up in celebration of Christmas and Hari Raya.