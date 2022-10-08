Golf tourney and a dinner helps raise $332,000 for the Parkinson's fight

SINGAPORE - A golf tournament and dinner held at the Orchid Country Club on Friday helped Parkinson Society Singapore raise $332,000 for those suffering from the disease, as the charity marked its 25th year.

The funds raised will be used for physiotherapy sessions, patient welfare and the expansion of the charity's Parkinson centre at Bishan to include a new counselling room and two new therapy areas.

Proceeds will also support events to raise awareness of the disease, as well as the charity's operations.

Parkinson's is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and parts of the body controlled by the nerves.

About 3 in 1,000 people above 50 suffer from it, and the number is expected to increase to more than 100,000 by 2030.

The charity has already started expansion works at the Bishan centre with funding support from the Ministry of Health and Community Silver Trust. It aims to raise $400,000 by the end of the year.

The charity's Parkinson centre in Bishan opened in 2013, and it is expanding its premises as it has maxed out the space.

About 250 people with Parkinson's come to their centre each week.

Nurse Carol Ng, 57, is caregiver to her husband Melvyn Chiang, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's over 10 years ago.

Ms Ng said he used to be active but now has developed dystonia in his neck muscles, where his neck is mostly bent forward or flexed.

Mr Chiang, 61, retired from his job as a nurse when he came down with Parkinson's.

"It takes patience caring for him. I try to let him take his time and not rush him," said Ms Ng. "It's good to encourage him, so he doesn't feel down, and to keep him occupied."

She added that she involves him in family activities with their two sons, aged 25 and 29, to keep his spirits up. Mr Chiang goes for physiotherapy and stays active with gardening and singing sessions.

Ms Ng said it helps to be connected through group chats with other caregivers and people with Parkinson's who also get support from Parkinson Society Singapore.