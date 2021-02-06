Golden Pendas add dash of yellow to park

Golden penda trees in Tampines Central Park were in full bloom on Thursday.

According to the National Parks Board website, the flowering of these trees is believed to be induced by a sudden drop in temperature and can begin two to three years after the trees have been grown from seeds.

Also known as Xanthostemon chrysanthus, the tree can be found in several neighbourhoods around Singapore and it can be easily identified by its flowers.

The distinctive flowers are bright yellow and have five petals.

The trees are native to Australia and were introduced to Singapore in 1982.