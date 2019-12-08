Going the extra mile to keep Singapore clean and green

Among the recipients of the Environmental Services Star Award were (from far left) Ms Regina Cheah, an advocate for sustainability practices; Mr Low Kum Chuen, who has been actively helping his new colleagues adjust to their work in Ang Mo Kio Garden
Among the recipients of the Environmental Services Star Award were (from far left) Ms Regina Cheah, an advocate for sustainability practices; Mr Low Kum Chuen, who has been actively helping his new colleagues adjust to their work in Ang Mo Kio Garden West; and Mr Raship Othman, who is ever ready to learn new skills and help train pest management workers. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
Published
1 hour ago
rahimahr@sph.com.sg

In total, 27 individuals received the Environmental Services Star Award, which recognises the top employees across the three sectors in the industry: cleaning services, waste management and pest management.

Three of the recipients were highlighted by President Halimah Yacob for going the extra mile to keep Singapore clean and green:

MR LOW KUM CHUEN

The 80-year-old is a cleaner with Veolia ES Singapore Industrial.

He is a regular feature at Ang Mo Kio Garden West, where he has worked for the past 16 years.

Mr Low was recognised for proactively helping his new colleagues adjust to their work quickly by zoning the area in terms of different levels of priorities.

MS REGINA CHEAH

The 29-year-old is a senior executive at SembWaste and an advocate for sustainability practices.

In her four years of service, Ms Cheah has conducted talks at schools and companies to raise awareness of recycling and proper waste management.

MR RASHIP OTHMAN

The 60-year-old is the technical director at Vcare Pest Management.

Mr Raship is a veteran of the industry, having started out as a pest control worker in 1979. Over the years, he has helped train many pest management workers.

Always one to improve, he actively learns how to use pest management equipment as well as software systems.

Rahimah Rashith

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 08, 2019, with the headline 'Going the extra mile to keep Singapore clean and green'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content