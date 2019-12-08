In total, 27 individuals received the Environmental Services Star Award, which recognises the top employees across the three sectors in the industry: cleaning services, waste management and pest management.

Three of the recipients were highlighted by President Halimah Yacob for going the extra mile to keep Singapore clean and green:

MR LOW KUM CHUEN

The 80-year-old is a cleaner with Veolia ES Singapore Industrial.

He is a regular feature at Ang Mo Kio Garden West, where he has worked for the past 16 years.

Mr Low was recognised for proactively helping his new colleagues adjust to their work quickly by zoning the area in terms of different levels of priorities.

MS REGINA CHEAH

The 29-year-old is a senior executive at SembWaste and an advocate for sustainability practices.

In her four years of service, Ms Cheah has conducted talks at schools and companies to raise awareness of recycling and proper waste management.

MR RASHIP OTHMAN

The 60-year-old is the technical director at Vcare Pest Management.

Mr Raship is a veteran of the industry, having started out as a pest control worker in 1979. Over the years, he has helped train many pest management workers.

Always one to improve, he actively learns how to use pest management equipment as well as software systems.

Rahimah Rashith