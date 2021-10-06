Going out of his way to help quarantined foreign workers

Rice cookers, pots, pans and bags of rice were not things that hotel security supervisor Suresh Kumar Govindaraju ever thought he would see in guests' luggage.

But that was what happened when Amara Singapore was turned into a government quarantine facility for foreign workers last year.

They thought they had to cook their own food in hotel rooms.

Mr Suresh, 54, volunteered to be transferred to the Tanjong Pagar hotel from Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa to be part of the front-line team taking care of 250 foreign workers in quarantine.

On Monday, he was one of 69 recipients of the Employee of the Year award, given to hospitality staff who showed excellent performance and stayed resilient amid the pandemic's disruptions.

The award, launched in 1985, is organised by the National Trades Union Congress, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU), and the Singapore Hotel Association.

Craftsman Henry Goh Leng Hua from Swissotel The Stamford, another of the award recipients, was lauded for his resilience when he was seconded to FairPrice and Cold Storage supermarkets to assist with temperature-taking and restocking of products.

He also had a stint as an usher with Fullerton Health, handling queries from people getting their vaccination.

"I am deeply thankful that our company looked at ways to save jobs and protect our livelihoods through redeployment in and outside of the hotel," Mr Goh said.

When asked if he was worried about getting Covid-19 then, Mr Suresh, a former firefighter, shook his head. "Anyone I stand next to in public can have the virus, not just those in the facility. Why should I be scared of the people coming to quarantine? They are my guests too," he said.

He credited his bravery to his family too. His wife is a nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and his eldest son took on temperature-taking stints at Alexandra Hospital.

"I come from a family of front-liners. My mother and even my grandparents all used to work in a hospital. I guess that was also why I was not worried about taking on these duties."

He said his wife took extra precautions, washing his clothes in a bucket separately from the rest of the family's laundry.

Mr Liang Eng Hwa, MP for Bukit Panjang and adviser to FDAWU, said at the award ceremony: "No doubt Covid-19 has brought unprecedented challenges to the industry, but I am heartened that our workers did not despair.

"Instead, you have stepped up to the plate, built versatility and resilience, and demonstrated commitment to service excellence."

Mr Suresh went beyond his assigned duties during his six months at the quarantine facility, delivering food and collecting trash and used towels from the foreign workers. He was also tasked with checking the workers' belongings for prohibited items like cigarettes and liquor. He found cooking utensils instead.

"Some of them don't speak English well, so they didn't fully understand what was happening.

"I had to assure them that their welfare was going to be taken care of, food and everything. I kept their rice cookers and told them they could take them back when they check out."

He recalled his experience with one worker, who felt distressed after over a month in quarantine.

"People can go crazy if they're stuck in a room and can only stare at the four walls. He called the front desk asking for help.

"I spent hours talking to him and giving him assurance that he would be transferred out when the time comes," he said, adding that he calmed the worker down.

"I was glad we could make him feel better before he left."