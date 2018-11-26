Going above and beyond to help others

THE STRAITS TIMES SINGAPOREAN OF THE YEAR 2018: SECOND BATCH OF NOMINEES

An urban farmer, the founder of a charity and a couple who opened the doors of their house and hearts to young people are the latest batch of finalists for the fourth edition of The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year.

They are Mr Bjorn Low, 38, founder of social enterprise Edible Garden City; Ms Elizabeth Tan, 33, who founded the charity Sight To Sky; and Mr Kenneth Thong, 47, and his wife Adeline, 39, who have created a haven called The Last Resort for young adults, many of whom are from dysfunctional families and have nowhere else to go.

The award seeks to honour Singaporeans whose extraordinary acts of goodwill have improved their community and the lives of others. Six finalists have been unveiled so far.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

Couple share their home with young people in need

Urban farmer's food gardens help nurture communities

Sights set on eye care for the needy in Himalayas