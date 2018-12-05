Go underwater for a merry Christmas

You better watch out, you better not miss it... Scuba Santa's coming to town.

He's making an underwater appearance and if you join him at South-East Asia's First Glowing Ocean at S.E.A. Aquarium, Resorts World Sentosa, you are in for an experiential journey featuring mesmerising sea jellies, colourful corals and deep-sea creatures brought to life in a holographic experience.

At The Glow Room, for example, discover why some fish glow. At Imaginarium, let your imagination run wild as you explore ocean habitats. Check out https://www.rwsen tosa.com for details.

Wang Hui Fen



ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Spellbound by corals

It's a whole new world under the sea and it promises to be a learning experience for those who have never ventured to find out more about it. The First Glowing Ocean in South-East Asia, held at S.E.A. Aquarium, Resorts World Sentosa, beckons with five multi-sensory zones filled with glowing sea animals and stunning light art installations. Visitors can enjoy an experiential journey with mesmerising sea jellies, colourful corals and mysterious deep-sea creatures brought to life in a mystical holographic experience. Take for example, a "coral noodle" installation in the Crazy Colourful Corals section. Inspired by flowing coral tentacles, the immersive art installation allows participants to feel as though they are swimming among corals. Visitors to the resort island can learn about and understand the beauty of bioluminescent corals in a dazzling display of coral floor stickers and a wall of soft, colourful "corals" illuminated by radiant lights.