Go-to counsel for defending lawyers who are in trouble

Senior lawyer R.S. Bajwa, who represented Ms Constance Paglar in a misconduct probe before the Court of Three Judges, appears to be the go-to counsel for lawyers facing disciplinary tribunal proceedings.

He has successfully represented lawyers at various stages of disciplinary proceedings over several years, including in a landmark High Court decision on a judicial review involving lawyer Alan Shankar.

In the 2006 case, a disciplinary committee had found Mr Shankar guilty of misconduct under the Legal Profession Act.

Mr Bajwa went on to argue Mr Shankar's application for judicial review of the decision before the High Court, which eventually quashed the disciplinary committee's decision for apparent bias.

The judgment grounds issued by then Judicial Commissioner Sundaresh Menon, who is now Chief Justice, is a reference point cited in relevant cases on the law of natural justice.

Separately, another case involving Top Ten Entertainment, which Mr Bajwa successfully argued in 2011 before the Court of Appeal, was reviewed by the apex court in its decision last month in the case of Iskandar Rahmat.

The decision allowed Iskandar, a former police officer currently on death row for the high-profile 2013 Kovan Road double murder, to have a chance to argue before the Court of Appeal that his defence team should be investigated for misconduct.

The five-judge panel held that complainants pursuing disciplinary probes against lawyers have the right to appeal all the way to Singapore's highest court. The court's decision overruled the legal position set in the 2011 Top Ten Entertainment case.

When contacted, Mr Bajwa said: "It is, in fact, more onerous to defend lawyers as there is always a public interest element to take into account in almost every regulatory hearing."

None of the disciplinary tribunal cases in which Mr Bajwa defended the lawyers was referred to be dealt with by the Court of Three Judges.

Referring to his success, he said: "They were probably undeserving cases which should not have reached the disciplinary tribunal stage, in any event."

K.C. Vijayan