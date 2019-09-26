Go the distance at annual walk to earn rice for the needy

An annual walk to benefit underprivileged families kicked off yesterday, aiming to chalk up 65,000km through community and corporate partner participants.

The 11th FairPrice Walk for Rice+ @ South East by supermarket giant FairPrice and South East Community Development Council plans to raise 500,000 bowls of white and brown rice, and 37,500 bowls of oatmeal for more than 7,000 underprivileged families and individuals in the South East District.

For every 200m of walking completed at various community activities or each participating product sold between Sept 19 and Oct 2, FairPrice Foundation said, it would donate one bowl of brown rice and one bowl of white rice, up to half a million bowls in total. A bowl of oatmeal will also be donated for every 400m of walking once the target for rice is met.

FairPrice launched FairPrice Foundation in 2008 to focus efforts on providing a better life for the community.

Members of the public can contribute to the initiative by participating in various walking activities held at FairPrice outlets at Bedok North A, SingPost Centre and Nex shopping mall on Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 4pm.

The event was launched by South East District Mayor Maliki Osman, who is also Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs.

Goh Yan Han