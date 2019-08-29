Go-karting along Orchard Road, carnival at Clarke Quay as F1 festivities extend across the island

SINGAPORE - This year's Singapore Grand Prix will be extending beyond the racetrack to the streets of Orchard Road and Kampong Glam, with race-themed parties that aim to infuse the Formula 1 (F1) festivities with a more local flavour.

Fringe activities during the week-long lead-up to the night race will include for the first time "precinct parties" at four of Singapore's iconic locations such as Clarke Quay and Jewel Changi Airport, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a release on Thursday (Aug 29).

The F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Sept 20 to 22, while the parties and other activities will begin on Sept 13.

The precinct parties will offer visitors a taste of the night race as well as the unique offerings of each location, the STB said.

Motorheads can take a go-kart for a spin in Orchard Road and experience the adrenaline-rush of being a race mechanic in the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge at any of the four precinct party locations.

Racing simulators and McLaren and Red Bull race cars will also feature along Orchard Road for the first three days of the season, while Jewel will host kid-friendly activities such as virtual reality and remote-control racing games until Sept 17.

Aside from the F1 after-parties , the Clarke Quay nightlife district will have a race-themed outdoor carnival with games and live music.

Music lovers can head to at Kampong Glam where the 10-day party will feature performances by local musicians and a busking competition.

Other fringe activities include an eSports racing event and a pop-up club.

STB's executive director for sports Jean Ng said that extending the Grand Prix festivities into some of Singapore's most iconic locations "will not only allow more fans, visitors, and Singaporeans to be part of the race excitement, but also drive awareness about our local offerings".

Last year, some 263,000 people attended the Singapore Grand Prix, the event's second-highest turnout since it was first held in 2008. Attendance hit 300,000 for the inaugural race.