Gleneagles Hospital raises $30,675 for Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - Gleneagles Hospital has raised $30,675 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

The money will help 42 primary school children pay for essential needs and ease some of their financial constraints, the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 1).

The funds were raised as part of the hospital's annual Christmas charity drive, and it is the second year in a row Gleneagles is raising funds for STSPMF.

Gleneagles chief executive Hui Hwa Koh-Minjoot said it is even more critical to continue support for needy children and help them buy food during recess, given the economic challenges Singapore is facing this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "We believe that helping them access education and a healthy diet will enable them to grow up well and healthy."

This year, Gleneagles commissioned a fairy tale-themed augmented reality (AR) medical fairy tale book called Healthy Ever After, to encourage people to donate more generously.

Those who gave more than $60 received priority copies of the book as a gift.

Gleneagles also donated 60 copies of the book to the National Library Board (NLB) for public use, and distributed copies to its current paediatric patients.

The book, which touches on common childhood ailments to help children overcome their fear of visiting doctors and hospitals, can also be downloaded for free on the hospital's website.

STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong said the fund is very grateful to have Gleneagles Hospital as a fund-raising partner again this year. She added that she hopes other STSPMF partners will follow in Gleneagles' footsteps and help support children in need, especially during times of economic hardship.