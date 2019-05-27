Glass sensors in runway-facing rooms among anti-terror efforts at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - The full-length windows in the 563 hotel rooms of Crowne Plaza Changi Airport have glass sensors to detect if they are being tampered with.

Along with an enhanced emergency preparedness syllabus taught to all members of staff regardless of rank and seniority, it is one of the measures put in place by the hotel to meet an increased threat of terrorism, said security and risk manager Charlie Wong.

Mr Wong said the glass sensors will alert hotel security, for example, if someone tries to drill a hole in the window to fire any projectiles at the planes on the tarmac and runway.

Earlier this month, the hotel, which is right next door to the airport, was the first in Singapore to take part in Exercise Heartbeat, a counter-terrorism exercise. "It validated our crisis plan, and let us see how we could improve further," said Mr Wong.

On Monday (May 27), the hotel was highlighted by Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for Manpower, in his speech at the SGSecure @ Workplaces Seminar 2019 held at Suntec Convention Centre.

"Crowne Plaza is an example of how the SGSecure @ Workplaces programme has made good and steady progress since its launch in September 2017," said Mr Zaqy.

SGSecure is the national terrorism awareness movement to train and mobilise the community against terror threats. The SGSecure @ Workplaces programme is an extension of SGSecure, catering specifically to workplaces, particularly in the areas of retail, food and beverage, entertainment, hotel, and transport and logistics.

Related Story Counter-terrorism exercise held in hotel in Singapore for the first time

Related Story SGSecure workplace programme crosses three-year target in first year

In Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, the in-house orientation programme is updated with information from the SGSecure @ Workplaces programme, including protective measures against terrorism and what to do in times of crisis. Mr Wong, 62, began updating the syllabus in March 2017 when he rejoined the hotel, after having previously worked there in 2011 and 2012.

He said that while the staff are taught the theoretical aspects, there is a need to actually put that to the test through exercises. In a hotel setting, that proves to be a challenge.

"Sometimes, due to the different shifts of the various hotel operations, it's not easy to get a big type of exercise."

He conducts small exercises monthly, such as going to the hotel at night and placing a suspicious-looking bag on the premises, to see if the staff spot it, and how they respond to it. Every six months, they will conduct a day-time drill involving external agencies.

Even conducting the emergency preparedness course takes planning, with sessions for night shift workers held in the morning after work.

Mr Wong said a hotel differs from places like housing estates and hospitals in terms of the frequency and turnover of guests passing through.

"Many people pass through daily, and some of them could potentially be terrorists, so we have to be sharp and careful all the time," he explained.

"For housing estates, you have the database already. The police and HDB can do background checks. For hospitals, access is all controlled. But in a hotel, guests check in and out every day. Sometimes, we won't know whether a person is wanted by the police. The profiles (of guests) keep changing."

The average length of stay for guests at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport is between one and two nights, a relatively quick turnover rate compared with other hotels in Singapore, Mr Wong said.

He added that the hotel learns from terror attacks that happen in other places, such as those in New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

"I will try to read up more and understand where are the weak points, then check back against my hotel. If we identify (similar weaknesses), then we will see how to strengthen them."

Related Story More SGSecure initiatives to be held in malls, private estates and community groups

Related Story SGSecure sports new tagline, reflecting focus on raising preparedness towards security threats

Related Story What is SGSecure?

There are plans to automate the shutters at the two main pedestrian link bridges to the airport compound.

"Currently, when we do a lockdown, the two shutters must be manually pulled down. It requires manpower to run over there and this takes time. With the automation, my manpower can focus on (securing) other access areas," Mr Wong said.

At the Fire Command Centre, which is the nerve centre of security operations in the building, there are plans to replace the timber door with a stainless steel one. "In the event of an attack, it would hold the terrorists back for a bit longer, while we await back-up."

Mr Wong added that the hotel is looking at adding video analytics to enhance its closed-circuit television (CCTV) capabilities next year. The technology will help identify suspicious characters, such as by observing their posture and behaviour, and also notice if certain items have been placed in a particular location for a period of time.

He stressed the importance of maintaining standards and ensuring that every staff member is well-trained to respond to a crisis. Having one standard syllabus, which everyone has to attend a refresher for every six months, also breaks down barriers among the staff.

For new hires, the course is an eye-opener.

Related Story Call for countries to work with private sector to fight terrorism

Ms Kong Hui Ping, 31, a human resource executive who has just started working at the hotel, said it was the first time she had attended an orientation programme that was so focused on the terrorism aspect.

"I feel more knowledgeable about how to prepare for times of emergency. It could be a fire hazard, but we are near the airport, so terrorism is something we should look out for too."

Another newbie, Miss Putri Anatasha Rosman, 20, a trainee in the Guest Relations department, said that the course gave her a deep sense of responsibility in her job.

"We are not thinking just for ourselves, but for a whole lot of other people. Their safety is in our hands. For example, they might not know where the emergency exits are, so we can help them."

She said it was not surprising that she learns exactly what other staff, up to senior management, are learning.

"Everybody needs to have the same knowledge, so that we are on the same wavelength in terms of what we need to do (in an emergency). We won't need to leave everything to the management to do while we stand on the sidelines."

Mr Bruno Cristol, general manager of Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, said the safety and security of guests and staff is the "number one priority" at the hotel, as well as other overseas hotels he previously managed in Australia, Borneo and the Philippines.

He emphasised situational awareness, effective communication and partnership with local authorities as crucial for effectively managing a crisis.

"We (Crowne Plaza Changi Airport) will continue to step up our security measures and ramp up our readiness with regular training and exercises, ongoing participation in SGSecure initiatives and leveraging technology."