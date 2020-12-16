Engineer Mohamed Suhaimi Sarbini (in red), 41, with his family getting a taste of Kampong G(e)lamping at the Malay Heritage Centre yesterday.

The centre is opening up its compound and inviting the public to experience glamping with a cultural twist, featuring a fun-filled itinerary where participants explore the surroundings and enjoy an outdoor cooking and dining experience. The glamping site is also close to the iconic Sultan Mosque.

Two air-conditioned tents were provided for the family of five for the overnight cultural experience. One tent is for them to sleep in and the other serves as an entertainment space, where a large screen and projector are provided.

The former Istana Kampong Gelam was once the royal seat of Malay sultans in Singapore.