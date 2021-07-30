Giving watchdog more teeth to act against errant bosses

The Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) has called for efforts to tackle various forms of gender-based discrimination against pregnant women, single parents, women with disabilities, domestic workers, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and Muslim women.

Comprehensive anti-discrimination laws are needed, and employers should be legally obligated to address instances of workplace harassment, publish gender-disaggregated data on salaries and bonuses, and show they are adhering to the principle of equal pay for work of equal value, Aware said.

The gender equality advocacy group yesterday released a report outlining 88 recommendations for the Government, which is conducting a comprehensive review of issues related to women and gender equality.

Aware recommended giving the national watchdog for fair employment practices - the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment - more power to take enforcement action against errant employers.

It added that efforts to combat workplace discrimination against women should be focused not only on pregnant women and mothers, but also on women with disabilities who face additional barriers in their careers.

For migrant spouses of Singapore citizens, Aware recommended making the eligibility criteria for the Long Term Visit Pass + (LTVP+) more transparent and giving migrant spouses a clear, timed path to permanent residency and citizenship. They should also be granted the automatic right to work, and restrictions on employment options for LTVP+ holders should be lifted, Aware said.

It added that foreigners working as domestic workers should have regulated working and rest hours, and they should also be allowed to switch employers freely.

On single parents and their children, Aware said housing is the most pressing issue for many such families. It noted that unwed singles and their children are not considered a family nucleus, under current housing policies.

On top of this, children born out of wedlock are considered "illegitimate" and their parents are not eligible for schemes such as the Baby Bonus cash gift and tax reliefs available to married parents.

And while divorced singles and their children do count as family nuclei, they still face limited housing options due to the divorcees' former ownership of public housing.

Aware said the Housing Board's conditions for home ownership should be reviewed, and child-related benefits should not be restricted to married parents.

The paper also tackled issues specific to LGBTQ persons and Muslims.

Aware said that LGBTQ and gender non-confirming students face high levels of bullying and discrimination in schools and recommended that the Education Ministry establish clear, mandatory guidelines for schools on LGBTQ-affirming care, as well as policies to address gender-and sexuality-based bullying. It also reiterated a call to repeal the law against sex between men as well as media policies which censor LGBTQ content.

The group called for Muslim women to be allowed to wear the headscarf, or tudung, at all workplaces, noting that there are uniforms here that have been modified to accommodate the tudung, and that women should not have to make a choice between their religiosity and their careers.

Aware also proposed abolishing the provision for polygamy under the Administration of Muslim Law Act, which allows Muslim men to take a second wife under stringent rules, along with the requirement for prospective brides to obtain the consent of a male guardian to enter into marriage.

Muslim women should also have equal rights in inheritance matters and divorce, which are currently skewed in favour of men, it added.