Giving thanks to the Sun God

Jan 14-17: Pongal

Pongal is a South Indian Hindu festival that celebrates the annual rice harvest.

Also known as Thai Pongal or Makara Sankranti, the four-day event starts on Jan 14, marking the end of the winter solstice and transition from the month of Margazhi to the month of Thai in the Tamil calendar.

Pongal, derived from the Tamil word "pongu", which means "to boil over", is a dish made from freshly harvested rice boiled in milk and raw cane sugar.

It is offered to the Sun God, Surya, as thanksgiving for an abundant harvest.

Cows and their horns are decorated, people don new clothes, and colourful kolam, a decorative floor artwork, is created with rice flour.

Traditionally, a clay pot, or pongal panai, would be placed over an earthen stove in the centre of the kolam, filled with milk and fresh rice, adorned with ginger and turmeric stalks, and marked with sacred ash.

In modern households like those in Singapore, the pongal panai is a specially bought metal pot that is put on a kitchen stove.

While the newly harvested rice grains boil in milk, brown sugar or jaggery is added to the mixture along with cashew nuts, raisins and ghee.

As the rice mixture boils and froths freely over the pot, family members cry out "Pongalo Pongal" (Hail Pongal).

The first day of the festival is called Bhogi and dedicated to Lord Indra, lord of the seasons.

The second day, Surya Pongal, is in honour of the Sun God.

The third day, Maattu Pongal, pays homage to cattle for helping to till the land.

The final day, Kaanum Pongal, is when family and friends gather.