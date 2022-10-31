Give more generously to low-income families, as they’re hardest hit by pandemic: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Donations should be made more generously to low-income families as they have been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said President Halimah Yacob on Sunday.

Speaking at the President’s Star Charity 2022 live TV show, Madam Halimah added that while there are government schemes already supporting them, destabilising factors in the economy are set to affect the livelihoods of the most vulnerable even more.

“Even as we transition to a Covid-19 endemic state, I hope that we do remember that our economy is still facing a lot of challenges.”

Global inflation will raise costs of living, while climate change and geopolitical tensions will be crunch factors on the economy, affecting the jobs and livelihoods of all involved, she said.

Madam Halimah said: “Small actions have big changes and that to me is fundamental, because it implies that everyone is doing their part, and collectively it will result in a multiplier effect.”

She added: “So we need to have people continuing to support the President’s Challenge and donate generously.”

The theme of this year’s show was “Supporting Lower-Income Families” and a record-breaking $13 million was raised for them.

All proceeds from the show will aid 82 organisations across multiple sectors, from children and family services, to healthcare, elder care and disability services, as well as the rehabilitation of former offenders.

A study conducted in 2021 by the National University of Singapore found that at least one member in 20 per cent of households living in rental flats was retrenched during the pandemic.

This is compared with a member in 8 per cent of families who own five-room or executive flats and a member in 5 per cent of those living in private property they own or rent.

Donations to the President’s Challenge 2022 will remain open for another week. Members of the public keen on donating can do so here: www.giving.sg/psc2022