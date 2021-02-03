Give more context to imported case numbers

In recent weeks, the number of Covid-19 imported cases has been rising.

This reflects the persistence of the virus and the need for Singaporeans to remain vigilant to reduce transmission risk.

There is also a need for the number of imported cases to be contextualised.

For example, the numbers of imported cases are typically absolute numbers. Without the context of arrival numbers, it is hard to interpret the daily imported numbers.

Having the positive cases as a percentage of known daily arrival numbers would allow the public to gauge the likelihood of transmission from overseas arrivals. Singaporeans should not live in a state of fear and anxiety each time the number of imported cases is presented.

Access to data is critical, especially to combat disinformation. Ambiguity in interpretation should be addressed, where possible, by having descriptive information accompany every indicator.

For example, the Dutch Covid-19 dashboard does this exceptionally well, with easy to digest summaries.

This is not to belittle the efforts made by the authorities so far to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of information through the daily updates on various platforms.

Singapore would do well to improve access to data as part of its Covid-19 public health campaign.

Muhammad Syamil Maulod