Girl's intestine punctured after she swallows 14 magnetic balls

Innocuous-looking tiny magnetic balls, a toy that is increasingly popular among children here, constricted and punctured the intestine of a nine-year-old girl after she swallowed them.

The damage caused her to repeatedly throw up green vomit over the course of two weeks, perplexing doctors, as no one knew she had swallowed the balls. A scan eventually revealed the culprits and she had surgery last month to remove the 14 magnetic balls, each measuring 3mm to 5mm in diameter.

Two stretches of her small intestine - one 3.5cm and the other 6.5cm - had to be cut out as they were irreversibly damaged by the balls pulling and pushing against one another in her body.

Her surgeon at Thomson Medical Centre, Dr Nidhu Jasm, and the girl's mother are now calling for a ban on such toys. Similar cases have been reported in the United States, China and Britain.

As early as 2019, toy suppliers here were asked by Enterprise Singapore, the regulatory agency for consumer goods' safety, to stop selling 10 similar magnetic toys after they were found to be unsafe.

Such toys, however, remain just a click away on online platforms.

The girl's ordeal started shortly after her parents bought the $17 toy, comprising 216 magnetic balls, from e-commerce site Lazada.

"When (the vomiting) first started on May 9, we took her to KK Women's and Children's Hospital but they thought it was a viral infection and gave her antibiotics," said her mother, 39, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Premchand.

"The vomiting then completely stopped, everything was fine, but it started again 1½ weeks later. So we took her to Thomson Medical Centre. By then, she could not even stay (upright) and had to be wheeled in." The analyst at a technology firm said her daughter had trouble keeping down even liquids and lost 3kg from the ordeal.

Dr Nidhu said the girl is probably the second patient in Singapore to have required surgery after swallowing magnetic balls.

"I could feel (the tight wrap of) the balls when I put my fingers in. What happens is the magnets are (strongly attracted to one another) and this is very tight. It's not easy to pull them apart. This squeezing blows a hole in the intestines - it usually takes about a week to 10 days to manifest," added Dr Nidhu.

"There are hundreds of these balls and if a few go missing, the parents won't know," she said. "Even if the child playing with them doesn't swallow them, a younger sibling crawling around on the floor might."

Mrs Premchand, who also has a son aged six, said her daughter has a habit of putting things in her mouth "to feel the texture".

She and Dr Nidhu said almost every other parent they know had bought the toy for their children.

The toy can be stimulating. By attaching the magnetic balls in different patterns, children can create a variety of shapes.

Mrs Premchand and her husband have since thrown away the magnetic balls and their daughter is recovering well after a three-day stay in hospital.