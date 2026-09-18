Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Girl, 6, taken to hospital after SBS Transit bus and car collide in Tampines Central

The accident happened on Sept 16, at around 4.25pm.

SINGAPORE – A six-year-old girl was taken to hospital after an accident between a bus and a car at the junction of Tampines Central 1 and Tampines Central 3 on Sept 16 .

In response to media queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 4.25pm that day.

The six-year-old bus passenger was taken conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) by the SCDF.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the Service 8 bus was travelling straight through the junction of Tampines Central 3 and Tampines Central 1 with the traffic light in its favour when a vehicle travelling along Tampines Central 1 did not stop at the red light, resulting in a collision.

“We are in touch with her family to offer care and support,” she said, adding that the other passengers were transferred to another bus to continue their journeys.

Police investigations are ongoing.

On Aug 28 , the Traffic Police said that the number of road traffic accidents and casualties rose in the first half of 2026, continuing an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the first half of 2026. Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.