A hand dryer in an Ion Orchard toilet mangled a five-year-old girl's finger on Monday night, severing more than half of her left index finger.

She was in the toilet with her helper and twin sisters, aged nine, after her family had dinner in the mall. She had placed her hand in the dryer, which was missing a vent cover. Within seconds, the index finger on her left hand was mangled by the dryer's fan blades.