Girl, 5, had chlorine burns after swimming in public pool, claims mother

SINGAPORE - After a swim in a public pool early August, Jaycee, 5, felt feverish and bloated. Her mother, Ms Desiree Oh, thought it was nothing to worry about and the both of them went to bed.

The 31-year-old housewife was in for a shock the next morning. "My daughter's face was so puffed up I could barely see her eyes. I quickly picked her up to rush her to the hospital but a woman I met near my home told me her grandson had suffered a similar condition after swimming," she told The Straits Times on Monday (Dec 2).

"She told me it was called a 'chlorine burn' and recommended I go to a nearby clinic," said Ms Oh, referring to the woman she met.

By then, Jaycee had red and itchy bumps all over her body, which she told her mother made her "feel like she was on fire".

Dr Tan Hiok Kee, a senior consultant dermatologist at Thomson Specialist Skin Centre, said the condition is uncommon. He said the term "chlorine burn" should not be used because it is inaccurate.

"It is most likely acute generalised urticaria, or hives, which can be caused by viral illness, or a drug or food allergy. A chlorine-induced reaction is more rare," he said.

He said the condition usually presents itself as mild rashes and are more likely in people who are constantly exposed to the pool, such as swimmers or lifeguards. The condition also affects those with eczema more seriously.

Ms Oh said her daughter does not suffer from eczema, although Jaycee is an avid swimmer. "She started swimming before she was one year old, with our sessions usually lasting two to three hours. This is the first time my daughter is having such a problem," she said.

She noted that it is not about the pool as they have been there many times without incident. She suspects the chlorine concentration in the water that day could be a little bit higher than what her daughter was used to.

Dr Tan said: "Depending on the concentration in the water, it can be potentially irritating with constant exposure, especially when there are other factors such as sun exposure and constant wetting of the skin. This makes it more prone to irritation because the natural skin barrier gets disrupted."

Ms Oh said the general practitioner her daughter saw prescribed a soothing cream and all rashes on Jaycee's body were gone in five days.

In October, two months after the incident, Jaycee was back frolicking in the water. She said: "She was a bit reluctant to go back at first but I've persuaded her to. It is important so that she does not develop a phobia of the water."