Girl, 15, among 92 nabbed in drug busts islandwide

  • Published
    1 hour ago

A 15-year-old Singaporean girl was among 92 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide drug busts carried out between April 4 and yesterday.

The operation by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Jurong and Punggol and resulted in the seizure of drugs worth around $15,000.

The haul comprised about 129g of heroin, 49g of Ice, 2g of cannabis, 52g of new psychoactive substances, 1g of ketamine, 17 Ecstasy tablets, 30 Erimin-5 tablets and eight LSD stamps.

Three of the 92 suspects were arrested near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on April 4 and April 5, the CNB said yesterday.

Officers raided a residential unit near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on the evening of April 4 and arrested a 50-year-old Singaporean woman and 49-year-old Singaporean man.

"The 50-year-old female put up a violent struggle to resist arrest and necessary force was used to subdue her," the CNB said.

A search found about 7g of heroin, 1g of Ice and drug paraphernalia.

A follow-up operation in the same area the next day led to the arrest of a 43-year-old Singaporean woman and the seizure of about 27g of heroin, 8g of Ice and drug paraphernalia.

When she was taken to her vehicle, a further 75g of heroin and drug paraphernalia were found.

CNB investigations are ongoing.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 10, 2021, with the headline 'Girl, 15, among 92 nabbed in drug busts islandwide'. Subscribe
Topics: 