Gillman Barracks to get $2m makeover to rejuvenate area

Farmers' markets, bistros and farm-to-table restaurants are among some offerings that visitors to Gillman Barracks can expect in future after plans to rejuvenate the area into a lifestyle enclave are completed.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) yesterday announced plans to introduce more food and beverage (F&B) and lifestyle concepts - such as unique dining experiences and workshops to the former military barracks-turned-arts enclave.

SLA will also upgrade the area's infrastructure, including adding covered walkways and building a new playground.

This is the latest attempt to inject vibrancy into the arts cluster off Alexandra Road, which has seen various art galleries pull out in previous years from low footfall and poor sales.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said the rejuvenation, to be done in two phases from February this year to early next year, is part of SLA's efforts to unlock greater value from state properties.

"By creating more exciting and varied lifestyle, arts and creative spaces, the rejuvenation effort will add to the vibrancy of the precinct for all to enjoy," he said.

Built in 1936, the barracks sits on a 6.6ha site - about the size of 12 football fields - next to a park connector network along the Alexandra Garden Trail, which links HortPark, Labrador Park and the Southern Ridges. The arts cluster opened in 2012, and SLA took over management of the area from JTC Corporation in March 2020.

Yesterday, SLA launched five tenders for F&B and lifestyle uses. These contracts will have a longer upfront tenure of five years, renewable for a second term of between two and three years.

Four of the blocks - 5A, 8 and 10 Lock Road, and 45 Malan Road - are occupied by Creamier Handcrafted Ice Cream and Coffee, Masons, Handlebar and Hopscotch respectively. The fifth block at 9A Lock Road used to house Timbre @ Gillman and is vacant.

SLA said the tenders will be evaluated by price and quality, with a higher weighting of 60 per cent placed on quality. It will also consider whether proposals incorporate green initiatives into business operations, as part of SLA's push to make Gillman Barracks an eco-friendly precinct.

Some examples are energy-efficient lighting and ventilation, water-efficient fittings in washrooms and the use of sustainable supplies such as biodegradable packaging. Environmentally friendly operations and curated sustainability programmes are also encouraged, SLA added.

Tenders for the five blocks will be open for eight weeks on SLA's State Property Online Information portal. The leases for current F&B tenants will expire early next year. Two of the remaining F&B tenants - Naked Finn and BurgerLabo, owned by Mr Tan Ken Loon - were given direct tenancy.

The F&B and lifestyle plans aim to bring more footfall to the 10 local and international art galleries at Gillman Barracks, which will also undergo infrastructure upgrading.

The upgrading works, which cost about $2 million, are targeted to be completed early next year.

Mr Rob Coldman, 58, owner of Verve Holdings that runs Masons restaurant, said the National Arts Council, Economic Development Board and JTC's original direction for Gillman Barracks - to be an arts cluster - did not take off as there was no market for it.

"Our site was a fine dining restaurant tender. Six months after we launched Masons in 2012, we realised the market for fine dining wasn't there," he added.

"Becoming more approachable and affordable would make a huge difference, so we hope SLA's plans to focus more on F&B and lifestyle will be successful."