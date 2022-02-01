Gig workers share hopes and fears as Singapore recovers from Covid-19

As Singapore's economy continues its recovery from the throes of Covid-19, gig workers like cabby Steven Chua and food delivery rider Raymond Tan are at a crossroads.

While Mr Chua, 55, believes his fortunes are improving, Mr Tan, 38, is worried about his livelihood as his delivery orders are down.

Mr Chua, a cabby for 17 years, said business is much better this year compared with last year, even though his earnings are still 20 per cent to 30 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels, due to a lack of tourists and many Singaporeans still working from home.

"We hope more vaccinated travel lanes can open so that we can look forward to more tourists coming into Singapore," he said yesterday.

Mr Chua, who is general secretary of the National Taxi Association, was speaking to reporters yesterday after he met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was visiting Jurong Point shopping mall on Chinese New Year's Eve to thank cabbies, food delivery riders and mall workers for providing essential services during the festive period.

Mr Tan, who has been delivering food for nine years, also spoke to PM Lee during the visit.

He said business was good early on in the pandemic as everyone was stuck at home. But after Singapore started relaxing its Covid-19 measures, his delivery orders started to wane.

"There is a drop of about 75 per cent compared with two years ago," said Mr Tan. "I'm worried because we don't know whether delivery platforms can be sustained over the next five to 10 years."

Asked about the advisory committee set up to explore ways to better protect platform workers, Mr Tan said some of the measures mooted, such as work injury compensation insurance, should have been implemented sooner.

PM Lee was accompanied by Mrs Lee, Transport Minister S. Iswaran and Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor, as well as National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) president Mary Liew and secretary-general Ng Chee Meng.

Mr Ng said he is relieved that the economy is recovering and livelihoods are improving. "In the way ahead, we hope to be able to assist our drivers, our delivery riders... especially where there are areas where we can improve on," he said.