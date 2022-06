The queues at some popular late-night eateries in Geylang have returned while the karaoke outlets and bars dotted around the area are once again lit up in garish neon lights, with patrons often stumbling out in the wee hours of the morning after a night out drinking and carousing.

With far fewer Covid-19 infections and the subsequent easing of safe management measures (SMMs) in March, these businesses are flourishing again in Geylang, which seems to be getting back her old charm.