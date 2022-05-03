Geylang Serai market enjoys good business ahead of Hari Raya

Ms Aziza Osman, 54, woke up at 5am today with much to do: slow cooking the lamb, simmering the coconut gravy and so forth.

It would be another four hours before her four children got up, partly due to the fragrance of her mutton briyani and lontong.

They would then head to her mother's Bedok home, where more than 20 members of her extended family will have gathered, meeting in the same place together for the first time since Covid-19 struck.

"This Hari Raya is special for my mother. She hasn't been well the last three months and just had a forefoot amputation," said Ms Aziza, a librarian, whose mother is 80 years old this year.

"She is happy we are all visiting. This occasion has greatly lifted her mood."

Today is Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which marks the end of Ramadan. After a month of fasting, Muslims will visit their relatives and friends, sharing food and reuniting.

After two years of Covid-19 restrictions, large groups will finally be allowed, and families said they are going "all out" this year.

Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre, in particular, was a hub of activity for preparations yesterday, with families pushing trolleys laden with fresh produce and spices that they had bought to usher in the festivities.

Stall helper Ismail Yusof, 25, jokingly compared the brisk sales of his ketupat to the "panic buying" seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 3,000 rice cakes that arrived in the morning were nearly sold out by 9am. This was a world of difference from last year, he said, when, despite ordering just 1,000, the stall had to give them out for free to passers-by to prevent wastage.

"It is much better this year, 100 per cent. It feels much more like Hari Raya Puasa," he said.

The lemang stall manned by Mr Jaafar Ahmad, 62, also saw brisk business. The stall sold more than 500 bamboo sticks of glutinous rice over the long weekend, a fivefold increase from last year.

Mr Jaafar and his family will visit several homes today. Asked how many people will be at the various gatherings, he said with a smile: "As many as we can get. As many as the house can fit."

"We are really thankful that we can all get together, otherwise it doesn't feel like Puasa at all. This is part of our culture. Everyone has been looking forward to this for months," he added.

Mr Hamim Yacoob, 61, an administrative supervisor, was resting on a bench flanked by weighty plastic bags, waiting for his wife to finish shopping.

He said his family still has time slots for various groups to visit, an arrangement that had already been made months ago before the relaxation of the restrictions was announced.

"The announcement was timely and I'll leave it up to those who are visiting whether they mind all coming together. We had no choice last year because of Covid-19, but we tried to think of the bigger picture, of the need to balance the risks with the reward," he said.

"Now, we have the option. It is time to celebrate."