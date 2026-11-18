Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The TL;DR: Diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease when he was in his twenties, Jimmy Choi spiralled downwards. He pushed his illness aside and hid it from everyone, until he fell down the stairs with his baby son.

Jimmy Choi (left) and his wife Cherryl at the opening of Warrior 24/7, an interactive installation raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease, at SIT Punggol on Oct 31.

SINGAPORE - At 27 years old, Jimmy Choi started developing symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, a progressive brain disorder more commonly seen in individuals aged 50 and above.

He had no idea.