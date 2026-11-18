Getting Parkinson’s disease in his twenties: Jimmy Choi’s journey from zero to hero
The TL;DR: Diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease when he was in his twenties, Jimmy Choi spiralled downwards. He pushed his illness aside and hid it from everyone, until he fell down the stairs with his baby son.
Natasha Naufal
- Jimmy Choi was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s in his twenties after a nurse spotted his symptoms by chance.
- He hid the illness for years, but falling down stairs with his 10-month-old son pushed him to change and join an exercise-based clinical trial.
- Exercise helped him improve, and he went on to run marathons, race on American Ninja Warrior, and speak out for people with Parkinson’s.
AI generated
SINGAPORE - At 27 years old, Jimmy Choi started developing symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, a progressive brain disorder more commonly seen in individuals aged 50 and above.
He had no idea.