Getting help

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am to midnight)

MENTAL WELL-BEING

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg website (Monday to Friday, 10am to noon, 2pm to 5pm)

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours), 1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928/6509-0271 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (Monday to Friday, 2.30pm to 5pm), Tinkle Friend website www.tinklefriend.sg (Monday to Thursday, 2.30pm to 7pm, and Friday, 2.30pm to 5pm)