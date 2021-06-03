Getting food from the eatery to your door safely

As Singapore remains on heightened alert, food delivery and takeaway purchases have increased.

While the risk of the virus being passed from food handlers to consumers is low if proper hygiene is followed, a contact-free delivery service will minimise unnecessary contact between them, since orders are placed on doorsteps and purchases paid without cash transactions.

According to prevailing Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency regulations, food handlers should not be in direct contact with the food at all times, and should instead wear gloves and be properly masked up.

They should wash their hands before handling food, and take time off work if they feel unwell or know of anyone they were in close contact with who had the virus.

Stall owners should ensure that there are not too many workers in a single stall, so that some safe distancing can be maintained.

Again, when in the stall, they should be masked up.

Some outlets already practise contactless pickup for delivery riders, where food handlers would leave the packed food order at the pickup point without interacting with the delivery rider.

While customers and delivery staff are allowed to enter food and beverage establishments for takeaway or delivery, they must leave the premises once they have picked up their orders.

Delivery riders should also practise proper hand hygiene and be properly masked, infectious disease specialists said.

Clement Yong