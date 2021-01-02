Getting families' views

A new series of conversations aimed at young families will look at whether working from home - which became the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic - should be here to stay.

The aim is to better support families and encourage parenthood, as the Government recognises that the past year had been tough for young couples going through the pandemic, with some deferring marriage plans and others putting off having children.

The conversations are expected to start after the first quarter of the year and will likely be held virtually.

