Getting a lift: Special needs kids help set Guinness record

Eleven-year-old Sharandev Jude Joseph (above), a pupil from Awwa School who has autism, was one of 31 students aged between eight and 16 from the school who helped to set a Guinness World Record in indoor tandem skydiving yesterday. They were among those who made a total of 300 flights over four hours. This was done with a team of 80 people, which included volunteers, teachers and 18 skydivers from iFly Singapore, a vertical wind tunnel for indoor skydiving in Sentosa. The previous record of 227 flights was held by iFly Singapore. The event was held in conjunction with iFly Singapore's eighth anniversary. The firm initiated yesterday's event with Awwa School after it learnt that the school was raising funds to build a second one. A total of $50,900 was raised at the event for the second Awwa School's building fund. Awwa School has said it needs to raise a total of $1.2 million for the school, which will be ready in 2021. The new school will admit 300 children with moderate to severe autism spectrum disorder. Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin (right, in red helmet) was one of the skydivers yesterday, clocking the 300th flight. At the event, he spoke about cultivating the culture of volunteerism and building a more caring and inclusive society in Singapore.