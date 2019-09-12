Getting a high from a tall ship

Members of the public now have the chance to board one of the largest tall ships in the world.

The Esmeralda of the Chilean Navy is now docked at VivoCity Promenade.

It will be open to visitors both today and tomorrow, from 10am to 6pm. It is the third largest tall ship in the world, and has sailed the seas for more than 50 years. A tall ship is a ship with at least one high mast.

The Esmeralda arrived in Singapore on Tuesday morning, as part of activities to commemorate 40 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Chile.

On Tuesday, the Chilean Embassy also offered a pair of wooden sculptures native to the Chilean culture as gifts to Gardens by the Bay.