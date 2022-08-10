Getai veteran steals hearts with bittersweet ballad

Decked out in a vibrant pink costume and a headpiece with feathers, getai veteran Liu Ling Ling made her debut appearance at the National Day Parade (NDP) last night to cheers from the audience.

As she entered the stage on a moving platform, the 59-year-old stole hearts with a heartfelt rendition of Ji Lang Ji Pua (translated from Hokkien as One Half) - reprising the bittersweet ballad that she sang in the getai movie 881 by film-maker Royston Tan.

In an earlier interview, Liu said the best part of performing was seeing the audience enjoying the show. She added that she was grateful to be part of the final NDP at the floating platform.

Her performance came in the third chapter of the NDP show segment celebrating Singapore families and various communities.

Singapore's multiculturalism was celebrated, with four singers belting out tunes in different languages.

Unlike Liu, the other performers were no strangers to the NDP stage.

Veteran singer Jacintha Abisheganaden, 64, performed Beauty World (Cha Cha Cha) from the Singapore musical written by Michael Chiang and composed by Dick Lee in 1988.

Another veteran singer, Rahimah Rahim, 66, gave her rendition of the classic Getaran Jiwa, translated as Vibrations Of The Soul, by the late Malay entertainment icon P. Ramlee.

Singer Shabir, 37, who won the Vasantham Star in 2005, gave an emotional performance of Singai Naadu, or Lion City, a Tamil song he composed for the 2012 NDP.